The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
