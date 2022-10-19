The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after buying an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after buying an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.