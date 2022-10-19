Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.05. 228,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,256. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.01 and a 200 day moving average of $367.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

