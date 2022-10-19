Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives $74.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52. Trimble has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $1,785,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 79,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9,743.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

