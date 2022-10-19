UFP Industries (UFPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect UFP Industries to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect UFP Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

UFPI opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273 in the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

