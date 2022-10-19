Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $482.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $404.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $409.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $451.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

