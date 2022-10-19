Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEOEY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

