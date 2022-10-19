Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $79,407.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $79,407.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,282.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00267547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00120107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.60 or 0.00760255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00561588 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,261,835 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

