Vertex Energy, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research report issued on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $991.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

VTNR has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

VTNR stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth about $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

