Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NYSE VOR opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 894,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 1,639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 272,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

