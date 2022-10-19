Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $25.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VOR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Vor Biopharma Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE VOR opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
