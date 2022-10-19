Wojak Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $91,393.00 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $154.52 million and $91,393.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.33 or 0.27573261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010769 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

