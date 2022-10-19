ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $328,856.65 and $23.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00265991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00089583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064913 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

