ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,259 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,158,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,217,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. 69,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

