ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $418.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

