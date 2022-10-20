AAX Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.80 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One AAX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and $2.18 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.10 or 0.27573450 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010770 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.