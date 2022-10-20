Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.17-5.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.04.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

ABT traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 413,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $142.60.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 522,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $61,798,000 after acquiring an additional 292,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.