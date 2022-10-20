Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.2% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,577. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

