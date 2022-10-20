Ace Cash Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.17 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $137.17 million and $14,975.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.68513873 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,409.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

