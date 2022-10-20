Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in September

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adriatic Metals from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report on Tuesday.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

