Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 59,294 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,294 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PEG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 78,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

