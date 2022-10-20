Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Post by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. 9,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.02. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

