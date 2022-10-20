Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

CHD stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $72.89. 27,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.