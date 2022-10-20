Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 118,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000. V.F. accounts for 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,383,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in V.F. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in V.F. by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 204,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,141. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

