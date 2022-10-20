Aigen Investment Management LP Has $3.93 Million Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 432.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Qorvo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Qorvo by 455.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 48.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.09.

QRVO traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. 25,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.16. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

