Aigen Investment Management LP Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,042 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.70. 39,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,149. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.00. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

