Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $2.12 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 78,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $84,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $36,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after buying an additional 1,173,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.3 %

BBWI traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,986. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.