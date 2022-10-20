Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 177,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 113,009 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,397,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 119,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.