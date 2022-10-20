AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

WBA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 64,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

