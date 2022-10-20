ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE opened at $51.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 15.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.