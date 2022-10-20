Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPIGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

