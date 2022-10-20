Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.