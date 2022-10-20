Analysts Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) PT at $215.33

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.33.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

