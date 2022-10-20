Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target at $19.73

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.73.

SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Symbotic Stock Down 10.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Symbotic in the second quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of SYM stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.