Analysts Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target at $19.73

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.73.
SYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Insider Activity at Symbotic
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,525.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Symbotic Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of SYM stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.