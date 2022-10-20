Analyzing NovaGold Resources (NG) & The Competition

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 570 2962 3742 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 76.94%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -30.46 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $108.31 million -4.15

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.32% 0.38% 0.17%

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

