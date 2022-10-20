Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $32.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Appian has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $104.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Appian by 13.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $431,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter worth $5,860,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

