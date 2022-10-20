Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $175,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.21.

M&T Bank stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.53. 27,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,316. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.45). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

