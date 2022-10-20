Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after buying an additional 1,389,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,726,000 after buying an additional 729,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232,626 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VMC traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.71. 1,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

