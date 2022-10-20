Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $390.00

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 394 ($4.76), with a volume of 54850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($4.78).

Asia Dragon Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £470.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 428.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.07.

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.