Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Avient Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avient will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient



Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

