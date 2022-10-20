Axie Infinity Market Cap Reaches $892.41 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.25 or 0.00048562 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $892.41 million and approximately $97.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023210 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057477 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,495,603 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 83,056,186.67033975 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.03236736 USD and is down -6.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $82,661,321.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

