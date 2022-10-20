Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). 1,907,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 297,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £521.48 million and a PE ratio of 900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.40.

Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 2.77 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

(Get Rating)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.