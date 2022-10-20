Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.09). 1,907,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 297,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £521.48 million and a PE ratio of 900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.40.
Bakkavor Group Cuts Dividend
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.
