Bank of The West Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $133.46. 2,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,169. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.28. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

