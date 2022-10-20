Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 53,166 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of XPeng by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.35.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Citigroup cut their target price on XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Nomura downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

