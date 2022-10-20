Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.77 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.16.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

