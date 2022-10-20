Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.01 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

