Barclays Trims América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Target Price to $20.00

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in América Móvil by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

