Barden Capital Management Inc. Acquires 152,420 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1,468.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,420 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Brunswick worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,702,000 after purchasing an additional 977,250 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after buying an additional 371,973 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 281,290 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,373. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.62.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

