Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,584 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 13,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,537. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.32 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

