Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,959. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.