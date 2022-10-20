Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.33.

BAX opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

