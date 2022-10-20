Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,935 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $174.56. 34,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

