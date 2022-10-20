Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from an outperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

